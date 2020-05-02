Tourists flock to White House Hotel following its recent reopening

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This is the first weekend that the White House Hotel in Biloxi has been open since it closed a month and a half ago. And as the city itself also begins reopening, the hotel is getting quite a few guests looking to just get away.
Barbie Ricouard, who calls Mississippi her home away from home, is visiting from New Orleans for the weekend.
“Grabbed my grandson, and said, let’s just get away.' Just kind of felt good to have normalcy, away from home. We’re from New Orleans, and we’ve been on lockdown since day one, and we can’t go anywhere,” she said.
The hotel just reopened Friday. Management says the response has been overwhelming, and guests are quickly filling the rooms.
Some came to enjoy a stay-cation and others like Wesley and Teresa Knadle are visiting Biloxi for the first time.
The hotel reopened just in time for the couple, who drove down from Ohio to take care of some business on the Coast.
“We were going nuts staying inside the house. Not much to do outside. Now we can get out and enjoy ourselves. Even though lots still not open, but at least we can go and enjoy ourselves here. It’s beautiful,” said Teresa Knadle.
“It feels like a night of freedom,” added Wesley Knadle.
For many guests, the White House Hotel's reopening is a sign things are headed in the right direction.
“I hope this helps people realize that the Coast is open. Where I live, there’s a lot of apartments and condos up there that haven’t opened their pools yet. So if you come down here, pools are open, the beaches are open, spend the money locally,” said guest Paul Brooks.
Hotel management says they’re closely following health guidelines. Staff members are required to wear masks. Guests are asked to stay 6 feet apart, and sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the property. Signage is also posted to remind guests of the changes.
