Three taken to hospital after Jourdan River boat crash

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are hospitalized Saturday evening after a boat crash in Hancock County.
Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Stron said one boat crashed on the Jourdan River at Blue Meadow Road around 6: 41 p.m. All six people on board were thrown into the water.
Other boats rushed to the scene to help pull the boaters to safety.
Three of the passengers were taken to an area hospital, and the other three refused medical treatment.
Monty said the vessel split in half, and part of it sank into the water.
Six firefighters, two engines and a support vehicle responded to the scene. The Department of Marine Resources is now leading the investigation.
