Sunny and warm this weekend

It’s going to be gorgeous today! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs near 80. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s by Sunday morning. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We’ll warm up a little more on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s, and it will be more humid. There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms on Wednesday thanks to a front moving closer to us. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s.
