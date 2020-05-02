Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
At cafe outdoor table: 'I feel like I just got out of jail!
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Louisiana restaurants have added outdoor tables in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons are delighted to be out of their homes. Outside the Gretna Depot Cafe, accountant Joy Palermo said she felt as if she'd just gotten out of jail. Starting Friday, people who buy food in take-out containers may now sit outside the restaurant, though without waiter service at the tables. New Orleans restaurants can't participate.
HOTEL COLLAPSE
New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans have been given the go-ahead, after months of disagreements between the developer and the city. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The hotel developer received a permit Thursday to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes. The developer’s attorney said teams could begin preparing for the demolition by Monday. Demolition can't start until the developer gets permission from a city landmark commission to knock down three buildings in the debris zone. That vote is expected next week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL REOPENING
Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEDIATRIC PATIENT
'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl from the New Orleans area are overjoyed that their daughter has recovered from a near-death coronavirus infection. Juliet Daly had barely made it to the hospital before she had a heart attack. She was eventually airlifted to another hospital and put on a ventilator for four days. Her doctor said children often don't have the same symptoms as adults with coronavirus infections. In Juliet's case she had severe abdominal pains and eventually her lips started turning blue. But now, the middle child of three is out of the hospital and well enough to go biking and play with her brother.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Army Corps of Engineers closes spillway after river recedes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans. The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees. The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.
SHRIMP SEASON
Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas. In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping. The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues. In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay. Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.
CLERGY ABUSE-NEW ORLEANS
Archdiocese files for bankruptcy amid clergy abuse costs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans says it is seeking federal bankruptcy protection amid growing legal costs related to sexual abuse by priests. Friday's announcement says the filing for Chapter 11 reorganization applies only to the administrative offices of the Archdiocese. It says the filing doesn't include individual church parishes or schools run by the churches or various religious orders. A Chapter 11 action can free the filer from the threat of creditors’ lawsuits while it reorganizes its finances. In 2018, the Archdiocese released a list identifying more than 50 clergy members removed from the ministry over the years due to “credible accusations” of sexual abuse.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Judge orders release of migrants in Florida as virus measure
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered authorities to release hundreds of immigrants from three Florida detention centers to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Cooke says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must submit a report Sunday with steps to bring down the centers population from 1,400 to about 350. The judge issued the order late Thursday. It is the latest issued by a federal judge instructing the release of immigrants. ICE says seven detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Miami have tested positive. At least eight staff members have been infected.