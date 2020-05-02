Gulfport PD gets busy with new drive-by birthday celebration program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Service to the community is a source of pride for Gulfport Police officers.
They take seriously their pledge to protect the community, keep the peace, shut down crime and sometimes, have a little fun, like with birthday drive-by celebrations.
Since WLOX News Now first reported on this new service last week, it’s become increasingly popular, with at least six scattered all through the city on Saturday alone, all with the Gulfport Police Department leading the way.
“You get to have the light and sirens in a different capacity,” said Sgt. Joshua Bromen of the Gulfport Police Department. “Typically when they’re on, you’re going to a very intense, stressful, dangerous situation. In this case, it’s kind of a parade atmosphere.”
The department has done drive-by celebrations before, but the process has just recently been formalized to have something a little extra to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just kind of adapting to the situation like everyone’s been doing and making sure we can still engage in a positive way," Bromen said.
It was a nice addition for Victoria Barkley’s 12th birthday celebration.
“I was just kind of shocked, but I liked it a lot because I wasn’t expecting them to come,” she said. “But it was very sweet of them to do that.”
Her mother Natasha Barkley agreed.
“During COVID-19, I feel like a lot of children are not experiencing a typical birthday,” she said. “And to have that extra surprise to come through with the lights and sirens is very, very special, and I really appreciate the Gulfport PD for doing that for us.”
It’s been something that the officers have come to appreciate as well.
“You see a little kid who's five or six or even someone who’s turning 100,” Bromen said. “And just the smile of you turning on your lights and siren, kind of reignites that fire sometimes for the officers as to why we do what we do.”
If you want more information, click on the Community Relations Event Attendance Request link at the top of the Gulfport Police Department website.
