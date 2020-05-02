FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Virtual communication keeping families and friends connected

By Tristan Ruppert | May 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 9:45 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - FaceTime, Zoom, and an array of other video call platforms are helping friends and family become closer than ever.

Many people on the Coast are turning towards communicative features and applications to connect with others during this difficult time. Some are even using it to keep up with school work, like zoom meetings with professors.

“We do a lot of zoom meetings with our professors... so I’ve been using zoom a lot more that’s for sure.”

Alma White said that the video platform she uses has helped her with her business.

“It has basically gotten me through... emotionally as well," White said.

Other applications like Facebook also have features that allow users to call their friends. The company itself is making sure to keep people connected, and they also stated that they are trying to combat the spread of misinformation.

Togetherness. We’ve seen its true meaning shine brightly in communities all over the world recently. Here’s to everyone who is proving that we’re more together, especially now. #MoreTogether If you need help, or can offer it, visit our support hub: facebook.com/covidsupport Artwork by illustrator and community member Yukai Du.

Posted by Facebook App on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Zoom also acknowledged that it’s important to bring people together even if its through virtual means.

“We believe every business has the social responsibility to contribute back to the community and to society, and it’s critically important during times of crisis.”
Statement made by Zoom

From virtual birthday parties to business-critical meetings, people around the world continue to inspire us with their...

Posted by Zoom Video Communications on Saturday, April 18, 2020

So whether you want to safely hang out with friends or get down to business, it looks like utilizing your favorite video call platform is the newest and most effective way to connect, and those platforms are making sure to do their part to bring us all together— even if we are miles away.

