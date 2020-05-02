Fast-food chains and companies honor frontline workers

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Food chains across the world and even here on the Gulf coast are supporting health care workers and first responders as a show of appreciation.
Senior district manager Kristy Phillips at Checkers’ in Gulfport believes it’s important to highlight the sacrifices frontline workers have done this far into the pandemic. First responders and healthcare workers can simply show up in their work uniform or have a work ID available to receive a free meal.
“A small combo is either 1-10. So they can get a big buffer, a small fry and a beverage. They can get a bacon-zilla, small fry and a beverage,” Phillips said.
Any combo 1-10 are free for the front-line workers and any Checkers', and the list goes on at other restaurants. Phillips said there is no limit set to how many times a frontline worker can receive a meal in a day, and there is no date set when the offer will end.
McDonald’s began giving out ‘Thank You’ meals to frontline workers April 22 and will end May 5.
“We provide meals at both breakfast and rest of day. They get a choice of three sandwiches in the morning, three sandwiches in the afternoon. At breakfast they get a beverage and a hash brown, and in the afternoon and evening they get a French fry and a drink. So it’s a complete package,” said franchise owner Ray Masker.
Smoothie King set a goal to donate $1 million worth of smoothies to healthcare workers. Now featuring on their app, they’ve given the community the opportunity to help by donating a free smoothie to a local frontline worker.
“Buy a 20-ounce smoothie for a local hero, that would send that to us and we would know this smoothie is going to go to a local hero. At the end of the day or the week, depending how it takes to accumulate, we get them all together then we get out and we go to those local heroes and bring those smoothies out,” said regional manager Kendall Brazzle.
Some restaurants even put thank you cards with their free meal to put a smile on healthcare workers and first responders’ faces.
