Boy Scouts of America hosts camp-in for children of all ages

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - On Saturday, kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Camp-In. The best part is you don’t have to worry about bears or even leave your house.
Since many people are still sheltering in place, this event will bring people together digitally. On the agenda are demos, Q & A sessions with special guests, merit badges, singalongs, campfires, and more.
So far, they have launched a Facebook Live, featuring some interactive videos.
A virtual 5K to benefit Feeding America is also scheduled for the big day.
- 10 a.m. Camp-In Kickoff
- 10:30 a.m. Virtual 5K Hike Benefitting Feeding America
- 12 p.m. Cook with a MasterChef Junior Finalist
- 12:30 p.m. Moviemaking
- 2:00 p.m. NASA Astronaut
- 2:30 p.m. Build a Flashlight & Knot Essentials
- 3 p.m. Steve Wozniak talks STEM
- 4 p.m. Fitness with Scout Ninja
- 5 p.m. Wilderness Survival Tips
- 6 p.m. Easy Camp-Style Dinner Favorites
- 6:30 p.m. Skillet S’ mores
- 7 p.m. National Virtual Campfire
- 8 p.m. Taps
