Boy Scouts of America hosts camp-in for children of all ages
By WLOX Staff | May 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 10:53 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - On Saturday, kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Camp-In. The best part is you don’t have to worry about bears or even leave your house.

Since many people are still sheltering in place, this event will bring people together digitally. On the agenda are demos, Q & A sessions with special guests, merit badges, singalongs, campfires, and more.

So far, they have launched a Facebook Live, featuring some interactive videos.

Welcome to Camp-In! LIVE demos, Q&As with special guests, merit badges, singalongs, campfires, and way, way more. Gather the whole family for a day of fun!

A virtual 5K to benefit Feeding America is also scheduled for the big day.

To find out more information, click here.

A list of the scheduled events as shared by BSA can be found below:

  • 10 a.m. Camp-In Kickoff
  • 10:30 a.m. Virtual 5K Hike Benefitting Feeding America
  • 12 p.m. Cook with a MasterChef Junior Finalist
  • 12:30 p.m. Moviemaking
  • 2:00 p.m. NASA Astronaut
  • 2:30 p.m. Build a Flashlight & Knot Essentials
  • 3 p.m. Steve Wozniak talks STEM
  • 4 p.m. Fitness with Scout Ninja
  • 5 p.m. Wilderness Survival Tips
  • 6 p.m. Easy Camp-Style Dinner Favorites
  • 6:30 p.m. Skillet S’ mores
  • 7 p.m. National Virtual Campfire
  • 8 p.m. Taps

