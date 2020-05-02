Beachgoers enjoy time on re-opened Hancock County beaches

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hancock County re-opened its beaches on Saturday, beachgoers took advantage of the opportunity to get out and catch some fresh air.
“Oh we’re just enjoying this beautiful day,” one beachgoer said.
“Getting outdoors from houses and stuff has been amazing," said another. "Great to be in the sun and enjoy the pretty day.”
"I'm just happy to be outside for once."
Some even came from out-of-state in search of something to keep them busy.
“Everything is closed where we are. We thought we would come check to see if this beach is open," said Luke, a Louisiana resident. "It’s open, and we’re just having a good time.”
“Everything is closed (back home)," Brandon, another Louisiana resident, said. "Grocery stores are basically the only thing that is open.”
While the beaches certainly saw their fair share of action, those who went were being mindful of social distancing guidelines.
“We try not to get too close to anybody just to respect them and everyone," Luke said.
“Nobody is by each other really, except the people who came together,” Brandon said.
As long as guidelines are followed and safety is the first priority, beachgoers are thankful to have the opportunity to put their feet in the sand.
“Being stuck inside for several weeks at a time, to be able to come out and enjoy the freedom, sunshine and fresh air makes a difference,” another Louisiana resident said.
“If everyone just respects social distancing, it’s great to come out here and get away. It’s beautiful and we picked a great day to be out here.”
