West Harrison High School honors senior class with parade by campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Without a proper ending to the school year, West Harrison High School put on a celebration of its own for the Class of 2020, as a parade of seniors drove through town and by the front of the school in front of teachers and administrators.
“Since we knew we were not coming back, we said we had to do something," principal Dana Trochessett said. "They’re such a great group of kids. We wish we could do more. We have a couple more secrets up our sleeve for them, but this is the big deal. This is the big day today.”
Friday’s event was something that had been in the works for a while, only to be shut down by social restrictions.
“We had to cancel this twice because they kept extending the shelter-in-place order," Trochessett said. "Last week, when they moved the shelter-in-place to safer-at-home, we knew that we could separate enough, and as long as the students stayed in the car, we were going to be good.”
For a class so deserving of recognition and a celebration, organizers said they wanted to put on a show.
“We just thought a lot about what would be a great way to honor them,” said senior class sponsor Caitlin Holley. “We had some music, we came up with the idea of having the parade. We want other things to happen as well.”
“We just wanted to celebrate them as much as we can, even with all the craziness going on," added senior class sponsor Bethany Seal.
Even amid that craziness, getting everyone together again made it all the better.
“It brings me so much joy to be here with everybody," Holley said. "I missed everybody so much.”
“We’ve missed them so much," Seal said. "We try to reach out to them. We have class online, but it’s not the same as all of us being here together.”
