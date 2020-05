Another cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. High pressure keeps us in a dry and rain-free pattern into the weekend. We could see a warming trend this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 80s Sunday into early next week. Hardly any rain is expected for the WLOX area over the next seven days. Our next rain chance comes from a possible showers with a cool front next Wednesday. Behind that front, we might see another dose of crisp and cooler air next Thursday.