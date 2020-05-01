Mississippi Supreme Court denies motion preventing evictions through July

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Supreme Court denied a petition this week that would extend the moratorium on evictions and late rental fees until July.
The Mississippi Center for Justice filed the petition hoping to give relief to renters struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.
It asked that the ban on evictions and late fees be extended to July 27, and that garnishment be be suspended until 60 days after the end of a state of emergency.
The Court denied both.
The Center for Justice asked for the extension, citing the federal CARES Act, which prevents evictions through July 27 for federal housing programs.
Gov. Reeves has already issue a statewide hold on evictions through his updated Safer At Home executive order, which was also put into effect on April 24. Currently, that hold is in effect through 8 a.m. May 11.
The Center for Justice calls the federal and state moratoriums “inconsistent,” saying it will “likely will create confusion for Mississippi Judges presiding over eviction matters, as well as for landlords and tenants.”
The motion filed April 24 by the Mississippi Center for Justice warns of “an expected and unprecedented rise” in Mississippians becoming homeless after losing their jobs due to the pandemic, making them unable to pay rent.
Provisions have also been written into the federal stimulus bill to protect landlords during the pandemic, giving the state government the ability to distribute emergency mortgage payments.
