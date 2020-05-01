Miss. Legislature challenging governor on use of $1.25B in relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene on Friday afternoon.
The legislature has been on recess since March 18 since the Governor issued a state of emergency.
Hosemann announced his concern over funding coming into the state not going to the right place. He says the money should be used for COVID-19 response, not to balance the state’s budget.
Hosemann said the legislature was called to discuss what the $1.25 billion should be used for from the CARES Act.
“I’d rather not be here today,” he said, pointing out that the legislature will take extra precautions with social distancing.
Gunn says what they are doing is not about politics, but about upholding the constitution and working for the people.
Gunn and Hosemann argue the governor wants to spend the coronavirus relief funds as he sees fit, and that’s not how the money was intended.
