Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

STOLEN STATUE RETURNED
Metal tiger stolen from outside Tucson attraction returned
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A metal tiger stolen from outside a Tucson attraction earlier this week has been returned. The Arizona Daily Star reports that statue owner Jessica Bates Wills says a truck pulled up to Trail Dust Town on Thursday afternoon with the tiger inside. Wills says the driver told her he bought the statue at a junk yard without knowing its origin and decided to return it once he found out it was stolen. The tiger weighs up to 400 pounds and had been on the property for about 20 years. It was discovered missing early Monday. Wills says much of the statue’s paint has been removed, however. She says the statue now is in storage until it can be fixed up and displayed more securely.
CROSS-MEDIAN CRASH-LAWSUIT
Court tosses lawsuit against Arizona in cross-median crash
PHOENIX (AP) — A state appellate court has overturned rulings by a trial court and dismissed a lawsuit stemming from a cross-median crash that killed two women on Interstate 10 in southern Arizona in 2008. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that family members of the victims didn’t file a valid notice-of-claim against the state before filing a negligence suit over the deaths of Pamela Humphrey and Ann Quinn. The ruling overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court jury’s 2008 verdict and award of $47 million in damages, including nearly $40 million against the state. The women's vehicle went across the median and collided with a tractor-trailer rig. The lawsuit contended that the state was negligent because the highway lacked barrier cables.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona universities plan to hold classes on campus in fall
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s three universities plan to hold classes on campus this fall with precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The school presidents at Arizona State, Arizona and Northern Arizona say they would follow recommendations from state and local health authorities when their classes resume in August. The state of Arizona on Thursday reported 16 new deaths from the coronavirus and 446 new cases. The big jump in cases is likely a reflection of increased testing. A death row inmate became the third prisoner in Arizona prisons to die from the coronavirus. Seven other death row prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.
FEDERAL DEATH ROW-NAVAJO MAN
Navajo death row inmate loses appeal to probe racial bias
PHOENIX (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row has lost a bid to look into potential racial bias in his case. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had put Lezmond Mitchell's execution on hold while he sought review of a lower court decision. The appeals court ruled Thursday that Mitchell had no grounds to interview jurors for potential bias against Native Americans. The judges pointed out several safeguards that were in place. Mitchell was convicted in the 2001 murder of a fellow Navajo tribal member and her 9-year-old granddaughter. He was sentenced to death on a charge of carjacking resulting in death.
AP-US—JODI ARIAS PROSECUTOR
Ex-prosecutor reprimanded for appealing to jurors' emotions
PHOENIX (AP) — A former prosecutor best known for winning a murder conviction against Jodi Arias in the gruesome killing of her former boyfriend was reprimanded Thursday by the Arizona Supreme Court for violating an ethical rule at three other death penalty trials. Though the State Bar of Arizona alleged Juan Martinez violated ethical rules at the Arias trial, the state’s highest court didn’t find that he broke the rules in that case. The court concluded that efforts by Martinez to elicit sympathy for victims and fear of defendants and his failure to follow court rulings had jeopardized the integrity of the legal system. Martinez was fired earlier this year after 32 years.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Plan for Arizona Legislature to meet Friday called off.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Legislature won’t meet as planned Friday after Republican leaders failed to reach agreement on whether to adjourn for the year or resume a session interupted by the coronovirus pandemic. The moves come as some GOP lawmakers prepare to push back against Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision Wednesday to extend his stay-home order until May 15. The order issued March 30 was due to expire at the end of the day Thursday. Arizona had 446 deaths as of Thursday and 7.648 confirmed infections.
RANDOM SHOOTINGS-ARRESTS
Police arrest 4 in random shootings that left 1 woman dead
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say four young men driving around Phoenix “looking for homeless people to shoot” were arrested after a woman was killed and a pedestrian was wounded. The weapon was apparently a pellet rifle. A third victim wasn’t injured when the rifle was fired at his vehicle, shattering a window, after he refused to surrender his vehicle during a carjacking attempt. That person called 911 and followed the white SUV, which police officers later located and stopped. Police say the men, all between 18 and 21, didn’t know any of the victims in the three shootings that occurred early Wednesday in north Phoenix
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
Navajo infections surge as Trump prepares to visit southwest
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is extending an emergency health order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions on nonessential businesses that offer curbside service and deliveries and allowing gun shops, veterinary offices and state parks to reopen with restrictions. Confirmed infections statewide in New Mexico climbed to 3,411 on Thursday. There were 11 new fatalities that brought the overall death toll to 123. U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections are beginning a renewed surge on the Navajo Nation and bordering areas that may peak around May 10.