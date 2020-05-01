Keesler’s 403rd Wing plans second flyover for healthcare heroes

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Following this week’s successful flyover to honor healthcare workers in South Mississippi, Keesler’s 403rd Wing is doing it again. The flight plan for Tuesday, May 5, will cover facilities in Picayune, Bay Saint Louis, and Pascagoula.
The “Hercs for Heroes” flyby will feature a WC-130J Super Hercules from the wing’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters.
The aircraft will leave from Keesler Air Force Base and make its first salute at Highland Community Hospital in Picayune at 2 p.m. From there, they’ll proceed to Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock in Bay Saint Louis at 2:15 p.m., and then Singing River Health System in Pascagoula at 2:35 p.m.
The final salute will be to shipyard workers at 2:38 p.m. as the crew flys over the USS Tripoli (LHA 7) at Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula.
“We had such positive feedback that we decided to do a second fly by for additional Gulf Coast hospitals,” said Col. Jeffrey A. Van Dootingh, 403rd Wing commander. “This is one small way the Reserve Citizen Airmen of Team Keesler can give back to the Mississippi Gulf community which always supports the military here. It’s our turn to say ‘Thank you’ to our community partners – especially all the health care workers and first responders who are going above and beyond the call of duty to take care of Americans during this pandemic.”
Gulf Coast residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines, he added.
The 403rd Wing is the only Air Force Reserve unit in Mississippi and consists of more than 1,600 Reserve and civilian professionals. The wing maintains and flies 20 C-130J Super Hercules and its missions include the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense as well as tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.