Feed My Sheep still serving despite COVID-19 fears

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s no shortage of food at Feed My Sheep, at least, not yet.
“The South Mississippi community has been wonderful to us,” said the Rev. Will Shurley, a volunteer with Feed My Sheep. “We still have people who are donating financially. We still have food that is coming in, and we really rely on that because it’s the strength of this community that allows us to exist at all.”
Despite fewer volunteers and mounting stress, the service continues.
“We knew we wanted to continue to go about our mission,” Shurley added. “But we had to do it differently.”
The dining room is closed and meals are served to-go style, but as many as 600 meals a day go through its 19th Street facility and six volunteer-run delivery routes for the homebound.
“Other than a few weeks during Hurricane Katrina, we’ve made it a mission to stay open,” Shurley said. “We’ve been here for the long haul. We plan to be here for the long haul.”
The population Feed My Sheep serves is growing. David Lion, Feed My Sheep board chairman, said at the current rate, the center is on target to serve as many as 153,000 people in 2020.
“These are the people who desperately need meal, and more so than ever,” he said. “A lot of new faces here at Feed My Sheep just because people are unemployed. They’re able to come here and get a hot meal. So, our numbers have gone up since this started and continue to go up.”
Merle Johnson has been volunteering for eight years, and her desire to help outweighs her fear of the pandemic.
“I’m 75, and I have a few things wrong,” she said. “But it’s my way of giving back to the homeless. I enjoy them. I’ve been knowing them for so long. So, when you get to know them, you know their situation, you know what they need. So, it makes me feel good that I can come out here and do this for them.”
For more information about Feed My Sheep or how to help, go to feedmysheepgulfport.org or call 228-864-2701.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.