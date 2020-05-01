Eight hundred extra tons of debris? Blame COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All that extra yard work and those home improvement projects you’ve been doing since COVID-19 started is taking a toll on local waste and debris removal crews.
Pelican Waste and Debris trucks have been going six days a week, from dawn until dusk, cleaning up debris put out by the side of the road all over Harrison County.
“A lot of people aren’t working, so they’re at home getting caught up on their yard work,” said Alan Lane, Harrison County Utility Authority solid waste coordinator. “Pelican and Waste Management are doing an excellent job getting it picked up. What happens is restaurants are closed and that type of waste stream stops, but everybody’s at home, so your household garbage has increased.”
How much extra stuff are they picking up? Try 800 tons. That’s the same weight as an industrial crane or a giant warehouse chiller.
"Eight hundred extra tons a month, year over year is what they're averaging. That's an extremely large amount," Lane added.
With all this clawing, it’s no wonder these crews are essential right now. Currently, they have two extra trucks working and more stuff to pick up.
“Try and keep it from mailboxes, power boxes, power lines, so they can safely get the debris with no issues,” Lane said.
