White House Hotel to reopen Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the restart Mississippi's economy campaign gains momentum, businesses that are allowed to operate are deciding how they can open under pandemic conditions.
Calling it a step forward, the owners of the White House Hotel in Biloxi have decided to reopen Friday, May 1. The decision was made after careful consideration, and the hotel will practice a set of safety guidelines.
The White House Hotel closed on March 16, just when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to impact businesses and force them to make difficult decisions.
Lodging and Leisure Investments, owners of the hotel, used the downtime to upgrade and make repairs around the property.
While some hotels remained open during the crisis, the White House determined closing was the right thing to do.
The Gulf Coast economy relies on the travel and hospitality industry and the hotel will use health guidelines designed to make guests feel safe.
“We have signage in different areas to ensure social distancing. They will see our staff with masks. We have limited service for food and beverage. The hours are limited for breakfast only and it’s take out. They’ll be able to come into the hotel and be able to recognize the safety points right away,” said Kenny Glavan.
Lodging and Leisure Investments also owns Margaritaville. They will decide soon when to open that hotel.
