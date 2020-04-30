South Mississippi mom recovering from COVID-19 after being on ventilator for 35 days

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County woman is beating the odds day by day, recovering from a severe coronavirus infection that left her in ICU for over a month.
Jolene Rosado is in her early 40s and has no preexisting medical conditions. Yet, for the last 35 days she has been at Singing River Hospital battling against COVID-19.
Her husband Patrick Rosado and their 10-year-old Giovanni were separated from her the entire time.
“Sadly she can’t talk to us but I was able to lip read her and we could figure out what she was saying,” said Giovanni.
Now that Jolene is breathing a little easier, so can her husband and son.
“(Giovanni) was doing real good with lip reading," said Patrick. "I was having a hard time, and it’s frustrating when your family member or loved one is in there and trying to communicate with you but you can’t understand them.”
After spending weeks on a ventilator, Jolene received a tracheotomy for breathing and a feeding tube. Although it took over a month, Jolene has now tested negative for the virus.
Wednesday, Patrick and Giovanni anxiously awaited outside of the Pascagoula hospital, eager to see the woman they love so much.
“We’re amazed. We’re actually anxious to see her," said Patrick. "I’ve seen her once in person, twice on the video chat and Gio’s only seen her on the video chat. She’s very anxious to see everybody.”
Jolene’s loved ones aren’t the only ones who celebrated. Applause rang out Wednesday afternoon as Jolene was taken out of the hospital and put into an ambulance. She is now at Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport to begin the rehabilitation process.
“She was doing really good. I love you and goodnight. Things of that nature," said Patrick. "She was very weak, said that she couldn’t hold the phone for very long, but she’s getting there. Hopefully with Gulfport’s help, and the rehabilitation that she needs, hopefully we’ll have her back home in a couple weeks.”
Overcoming all odds Patrick and Giovanni can not wait to welcome Jolene home once again.
“They told us that she had a five percent chance of making it out of the hospital," said Patrick. “To see her here and to get out of the ambulance, get out of the hospital, and wave to us getting into the ambulance and then get here to select and have her waiving to us again. I think more importantly waiving to Gio. That’s the first time she’s seen him face to face.”
On Wednesday, state health officials reported over 6,500 cases in Mississippi but only 12 new cases were reported on the Coast. The number of people who have recovered has not been released by Mississippi Department of Health.
To date, 250 Mississippians have died from the virus, including 36 South Mississippi residents.
