Shrimp season threatened by COVID-19 pandemic

With seafood processors across South Mississippi closed for business, the shrimping season slated to open in as few as four weeks could be sidelined by another disaster.

By Chet Landry | April 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:47 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Because many coronavirus restrictions are still in place on the Gulf Coast, processors, shrimpers and the restaurant industry could take a hit for the second year in a row.

Freshly caught shrimp will soon be harvested from the Mississippi Sound, but with coronavirus restrictions still in place, seafood processors that have been closed already have plenty of stock on ice.

NOTICE: All U.S. commercial fishing industry including fishery labor and seafood slaughter facilities are considered...

Posted by Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United on Friday, March 27, 2020

“We’re hoping that they’ll begin to move some product. I know the government is taking a lot of actions. There’s a big 20-million pound shrimp purchase through the USDA that’s in the works. We’re hoping that will free up some inventory," said Ryan Bradley, Executive Director of Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United.

Bradley said that processors won’t be the only ones impacted.

“You know, if our shrimpers can’t move their product, they won’t be able to go out as well. We’re encouraging our guys to be prepared to do more direct sales, selling directly off their boat," Bradley said.

To make matters worse, the downturn in the restaurant industry is playing a substantial role as well.

“Seventy to eighty percent of our market is the institutional trade. That’s the restaurant trade. The large kitchens, the government kitchens, some sort of indirect sale to a customer, goes through a third party. That’s gone from 70%, 80% of our market to about 15%," said David Veal, Executive Director of the American Shrimp Processors Association.

For sales, supply and demand to get back to normal, Veal said there are only two options.

“One - find a solution to the coronavirus, and that’ll obviously be a vaccine of some sort that’ll solve it. Secondly - I’m not sure that we won’t see some new level of participation in business and some new way of dealing with customers," Veal said.

Buy Local. Buy Wild American Shrimp.

They say if you eat wild-caught, U.S. shrimp, thank an American shrimper. We AGREE. 🇺🇸🦐 In these uncertain times, we as a nation need to support each other, and we urge you to do so by shopping local and buying #American shrimp: caught by American shrimpers and processed by American companies. Let's do our part to support the American #shrimpindustry. Buy local #WildAmericanShrimp from restaurant takeout or your grocer's freezer today! To find out how important your support is, visit https://americanshrimp.com/buy-local-buy-wild-american-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR34Y2yuAVTbCowUc7CUttb-swcLnOCOAb_B6yX1T1BTeO5r_hNHUKujYIk#.XoIkji2ZPq0!

Posted by American Shrimp Processors Association on Monday, March 30, 2020

Those new ways not only changing the shrimping industry this year but industries all across South Mississippi for years to come. Shuttered processing plants on the Gulf Coast, Veal said, are currently working on plans to keep their employees safe once their doors reopen.

