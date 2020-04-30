Over 3,400 Mississippians have recovered from COVID-19, say state health officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi health officials are now estimating that 3,413 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19. The new data was added to the Mississippi Department of Health’s website Thursday.
In South Mississippi, there were only 14 new cases and one new death reported for the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, health officials report 6,815 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. On Thursday, there were 246 new cases reported and 11 new deaths.
*NOTE: MSDH says the updated number of cases in LTC facilities is not available Thursday and advise people to check back Friday.
In all, 261 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 29, according to MSDH. Of those, 37 were South Mississippi residents. For the six coastal counties, that number increased by only one death Thursday, which was located in Pearl River County.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
MSDH adds that a total of 785 cases were excluded from presumed number of recoveries because they are still under investigation. Additionally, all deaths are presumed to be excluded from this number.
Of the over 6,800 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 259 cases of COVID-19, dropping it to the county with the fifth highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 470 cases, Lauderdale County has 349 cases, Scott County has 316, and Desoto County is reporting 282 cases
The number of emergency room visits due to the flu and pneumonia have decreased dramatically since December, according to MSDH.
A new chart released this week from MSDH shows the percentage of coronavirus-like illnesses compared to influenza-like illness and pneumonia, with visits due to the flu dropping off significantly after February when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of Wednesday, only 20% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized.
The number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections of the virus rose to 436 on Wednesday, up six cases from the day before. Of those, 72 patients are on ventilators and 146are in ICU, which are also reduced numbers compared to the day before.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 52% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33% of the patients are white. A total of 58% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older
As of April 28, there were 752 patients diagnosed with the virus who are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state, with 78 of those patients located in South Mississippi. Nine coast patients have died from coronavirus while in a long-term care facility in South Mississippi. The names of the long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
As of April 29, a total of 66,094 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 12,335 tests, of which 1,462 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
