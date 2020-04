After yesterday’s storms, a beautiful day is ahead! Temperatures are cooler this morning with 50s instead of yesterday morning’s 60s. Expect sunny skies today. The air will be pleasantly crisp today with afternoon highs in the 70s. High pressure keeps us in a dry and rain-free pattern for the end of April and into the beginning of May. We could start to see a warming trend this weekend, with Sunday afternoon’s temperatures jumping into the mid and upper 80s and staying warm into early next week.