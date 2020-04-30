Nearly 36,000 Mississippians filed unemployment claims last week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 36,000 people in Mississippi filed for unemployment last week, according to the Department of Labor report released Thursday.
An estimated 35,843 Mississippians filed for unemployment for the week ending April 25. That’s 1,070 people less than the amount who filed the week ending on April 18.
Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled.
Nationwide, roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.
That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers.
Thursday’s figures also showed that states have approved the benefit applications of nearly 18 million people. This figure is much lower than the total number of people who have sought unemployment aid since the virus struck, in part because it lags behind by one week. And not everyone who applies for benefits manages to receive them.
For many in Mississippi, getting a person on the other end of the phone at MDES has been a struggle. State leaders say they have added more call centers and workers to help the overwhelmed system.
“The demand is overwhelming,” said Reeves last week during a daily briefing. "We went from less than 1,000 up to 45,000 new claims last week.”
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is now available for applications. Mississippians can apply at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 1-833-919-0334 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Anyone not covered for regular unemployment benefits can apply. This includes those who are self-employed, independent contractors, employees of a church or religious entity, employees of non-profit organizations or gig economy workers.
For those interested in applying, you are able to do so any hour of the day by visiting their website at www.mdes.ms.gov. You can also call their toll-free number at 833-919-0334, which is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
