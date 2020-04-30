More Mississippians are biking their way through the COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - People in the metro are cycling through a familiar outdoor trend during the pandemic.
Mississippians around the metro have been riding bikes more than ever. Tom Martin from Indian Cycle Fitness and Outdoor in Ridgeland has a theory.
“People have been looking for ways to exercise and get out of the house. Get the kids out of the house. Have some freedom. They got time on their hands," he said.
Martin said it has lead to a huge boost in sales, sparking the interest of all ages.
"We’ve had particularly the juveniles. Which has probably been encouraging to us because in the last 10 years, the juvenile market has really dramatically decreased,” he said.
Customers were not coming in just to buy bikes. Some, like Lee Gordon, came in from Greenville to get his repaired.
He’s not new to the practice, saying, “We’re pretty consistent. We try to ride a couple times a week and things,” he said.
“My wife’s been off work for a couple months so we’ve had more time to ride,” said Gordon.
“I like to just get out and just look around especially when you go to different towns and different areas to bike. Gives you a chance to just see a little more," he said. “I just encourage anybody if they’re not a biker, it’s a good time to get started."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.