Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BODY RECOVERED-DROWNING
Police: Mississippi man who drowned saving child found
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. News outlets report 32-year-old Justin Perkins’ body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after he drowned in the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett reservoir on Sunday. Police say Perkins was on a boat when one of his children playing in the water started panicking. The family told WAPT-TV Perkins jumped into the water to save his 5-year-old son without wearing his life jacket. Police say Perkins was able to get the child back on the boat but then disappeared into the water.
MISSISSIPPI OFFICERS INDICTED
4 current or ex Meridian officers charged in embezzlement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Three current police officers in Meridian, Mississippi, and one former officer in the same department are charged with theft and embezzlement of public money. Federal indictments were unsealed Wednesday, after being handed down in November. Those charged are Capt. James F. Arrington, Sgt. Dareall Thompson, officer Tenesia Evans and former officer Erica Harmon. They appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday and were released on bond. Dates for separate trials are set for June and July.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Reeves backs lawsuit protection for businesses during virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ask state lawmakers to provide legal protection for businesses that might be sued if they reopen and customers or employees become ill with COVID-19. The Republican governor says Wednesday that he does not think he can provide liability protection by executive order. He says he will ask legislators to do so when they return to the Capitol in mid-May. Reeves also says he hopes businesses will work with their medically vulnerable employees who have concerns about returning to their jobs. The Health Department says Mississippi has at least 6,569 confirmed cases and 250 deaths from the coronavirus.
ANGIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP
Teen receives scholarship honoring 'The Hate U Give' author
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teen with a talent for writing is receiving a full college scholarship named for the author of “The Hate U Give.” Belhaven University says Imani Skipwith is the first recipient of its Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship. The author of bestselling young adult novels is a 2011 Belhaven graduate. Skipwith will graduate soon from the Mississippi School of the Arts. Thomas says Skipwith is “truly gifted from God” and deserves to focus on writing without financial worries. Thomas is helping to produce a movie based on her second novel, “On the Come Up,” and her third, “Concrete Rose,” is set to be published in January.
TOWN MARSHAL RACE
New election ordered for contested town marshal seat
OKOLONA, Miss. (AP) — A judge ordered the mayor of a Mississippi town to set another election for its town marshal seat. The original election was challenged nearly three years ago. News outlets reported Tuesday that the mayor of Okolona was given five days to schedule the election. William Randle had been declared the winner of a 2017 Democratic primary election by one vote. He was up against Tommie Ivy Sr., who challenged the election and was later sworn in. Randle contested the ruling that kept him off the ballot after Ivy's challenge. The state supreme court ruled that Randle was unfairly excluded. A date for the new election hasn't yet been announced.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.