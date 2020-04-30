Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards wins Trump praise, irritation from GOP lawmakers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump praised Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' response to the state's coronavirus outbreak. The Democratic governor met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 disease. Back home, Republican state lawmakers are bristling at Edwards' decision to extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. They're considering the extraordinary step of trying to override Edwards' emergency decision-making about the virus. Some GOP legislators — primarily in the House — are trying to rally support for a rare legal maneuver that would allow them to overturn possibly some or all of the governor’s disaster orders and proclamations.
2 guards at ICE jail die after contracting coronavirus
HOUSTON (AP) — Two guards at an immigration detention center in Louisiana have died after contracting the coronavirus, raising new questions about whether the U.S. government is adequately protecting 30,000 immigrants in custody and the staff guarding them. Relatives of both Carl Lenard and Stanton Johnson said the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana, had at one point prevented them from wearing masks as the virus was spreading through the facility. Both families believe the men contracted the virus working at Richwood, which has 45 detainees confirmed to have COVID-19. The private prison company that operates Richwood did not immediately respond to a question for comment about the guards.
Police: Callers bombard office in support of defiant pastor
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A police department in Louisiana says its phones have been inundated by callers looking to voice their support of a pastor who was accused of attempting to run someone over while violating a ban on mass gatherings. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police in the city of Central apologized to residents who couldn’t get through to the agency. Authorities say a huge amount of calls supporting Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell have tied up the line. Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Spell’s mother shared the department’s number, encouraging people to inundate the phones. Corcoran asked residents to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Louisiana priest convicted of molestation released on bond
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana priest convicted of molesting an altar boy has been released from jail on bond over coronavirus safety concerns. The Advertiser reports 77-year-old Michael Guidry was released Friday from St. Landry Parish Jail nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to molesting a 16-year old boy after giving him alcohol in his home. The victim told authorities about the molestation four years after it happened. KATC-TV reports Guidry, who served as the priest of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April 2019. The court has put him on house arrest with ankle an monitor as he awaits an appeal hearing for his sentencing.
Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are joining advocates for inmates who say they are alarmed by the response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis behind bars. They question whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities. And even though officials have stressed that infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more COVID-19 cases left uncovered.
Louisiana oil and gas companies report layoffs amid virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least four companies in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana said workers were being laid off due to a decrease in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Acadiana Advocate reported notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission showed around 600 workers were already let go or expected to be laid off soon. Turner Industries said 350 workers at three facilities in Port Allen would be let go. About 180 employees with ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lose their jobs. Nearly 70 people will be or have been let go from Cactus Wellhead in Bossier City. An undisclosed number of workers were being laid off from Valaris in Broussard.
Trump says he's not extending social distancing guidelines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government's social distancing guidelines are soon to expire, and President Donald Trump says he's not extending them. Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is predicting that the country will be “really rocking again” by July. Adding to their optimistic view of the coronavirus outbreak, the president is planning his first long trip in weeks with a visit next week to Arizona. Yet the number of reported coronavirus infections and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 continue to rise. More than 60,000 deaths in the U.S. have been attributed to the coronavirus. The White House’s “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines expire Thursday.
Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Three members of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson’s family have received protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office charged Daniel King Jr. with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to the star of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017. The Monroe News-Star reports King has since been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Willie Robertson’s son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke’s wife and child. It's unclear whether King has an attorney who can comment.