‘I don’t really give a damn who is in charge of this money:’ Contention grows over handling of CARES Act funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The state legislature will reconvene Friday at 1 p.m. as contention is growing in the state capitol over how $1.25 billion of federal money from the CARES Act will be distributed.
“I don’t really give a damn who is in charge of this money. What I care about is the people who need it, and they need it now," said Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday.
Reeves took issue with a letter sent by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn to the State Department of Finance.
The letter requested the department to hold on to the money until the legislature provides instructions on how it should be distributed.
State Sen. Brice Wiggins says the focus should remain on getting the assistance dollars out as quickly as possible.
“This issue should be about the people. We have people who are unemployed, anxious, losing their jobs and in some cases death. For the politicians in Jackson to string this out is not the right thing to do,” Wiggins said.
Reeves said by law it’s his decision to make on how to distribute the CARES Act funding during this time of emergency.
