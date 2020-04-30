Harrison County School District announces graduation plans

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District has come up with graduation plans in an effort to make sure students and families do not miss out on this important milestone.
“Harrison County School District would like to thank our parents and seniors for their patience as we have worked fearlessly through these unprecedented times. We are so proud of each student, and our mission is to provide them with the best experience for graduation under the current conditions,” said Harrison County School Superintendent, Roy Gill.
The school district plans to hold graduation ceremonies at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, with D’Iberville High School seniors graduating May 29 at 6 p.m., and Harrison Central and West Harrison seniors graduating May 30. West Harrison High School’s ceremony will be at 10 a.m., and Harrison Central’s ceremony at 6 p.m.
Students may invite up to four guests. Guests will receive tickets in advance and will be required to present the tickets for entry. Guest seating will follow social distancing protocols. Guests will be seated six feet apart, including family members from the same household.
The ceremony will also be streamed live.
“This option will provide somewhat of a closure for these students who have lost a portion of their high school life that they have worked for so diligently over the past 13 years,” Gill said.
If students and families are not comfortable with a ceremony at the coliseum, the district is offering the option of a private ceremony at the student’s respective campus. School administration will schedule times between May 20 and 22, at which time photos will be taken that will be integrated into the senior slide show as part of the coliseum ceremony. Graduates will still be limited to four guests.
“We are truly blessed to be able to provide this opportunity for our students and recognize their many accomplishments. Thank you to all our students, staff, parents, and community members for your continued support,” Gill said.
D’Ibervile High School seniors held the first of their three-part social distancing celebration on Thursday to honor the Class of 2020.
