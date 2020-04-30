Gautier firefighters hand out free sanitizer to residents

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gautier made an abundance of hand sanitizer available to residents Thursday.
Around 1,500 people lined up in a drive-thru distribution line at Singing River Mall for bottles of sanitizer. The Gautier Fire Department recently received 55-gallons of sanitizer and wanted to get it out to those in need.
“Don’t get complacent, because it’s far from over,” said Fire Chief Robert Jones. “Don’t quit doing the right thing. That’s all we can preach. Everybody’s in a rush to get the economy going again, and I can appreciate that. But they still need to social distance themselves.”
Each vehicle received one container of hand sanitizer upon showing proof of residency.
