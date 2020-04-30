Food supply chain under stress but remains strong during pandemic

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Meat processing plants are closing in parts of the country to stop the spread of coronavirus among employees. These closures are causing stress on the supply chain to grocery stores and restaurants.
In Pascagoula, Jerry Lee’s grocery store is seeing an increase in the price of meat from their supplier, but Rob Hart said smaller restaurants are also feeling the bite.
“Ours went up too, right off the bat," Hart said. "It really frustrates me because this stuff’s been in the freezer and all of a sudden it’s more valuable.”
Hart and his family have owned Rob’s BBQ On The Side for over 20 years. While he has not seen any shortages of meat, the number of deliveries is going down.
“Instead of having multiple trucks in town there might be just one," Hart said. "You get it when you get it, not when you want it all the time.”
That’s what the Mississippi Commissioner for Agriculture Andy Gipson wants people to know. The supply of food is there.
“Due to some of the plant closures in other areas of the country, we might not be able to get the particular brand that we want, we may not be able to get the sausage you want or hamburger, but there is no shortage of the product and the food we need to survive," Gipson said. "America not only feeds ourselves, America feeds a lot of the world.”
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has created an online catalog to see all the products produced by farmers in the Magnolia State.
