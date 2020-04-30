D’Iberville High School seniors have drive-thru fun

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville’s 287 high school seniors went back to school Thursday, or more specifically, drove through the campus parking lot.
The 2020 class got to enjoy phase one of their three-part social distancing celebration as they received shirts and signs honoring their achievements and saluting their resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re gonna celebrate, they’re gonna celebrate,” said Gracie King, D’Iberville High teacher, bus driver, and parent to a senior-her fourth child to graduate from the school. “They’ve learned more about life through this than we can teach them in the classroom. They’re gonna be fine. They’ve picked up a lot of life lessons with everything that’s going on.”
Phase two of the party is Friday night as the D’Iberville senior athletes have a parade at the school. Phase three is a parade on May 16.
