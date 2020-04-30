CPS on record pace for adoptions despite COVID-19

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - There were a record 650 children adopted by families out of Child Protective Services last year, and they are on pace to exceed that number this year.
That pace is continuing despite the disruptions of COVID-19.
“We have seen almost 90 children adopted statewide in the months of March and April, which is actually ahead of where we were at this place last year,” said John James, Coast Field Operations Director for CPS. “So the work has continued and the adoptions have continued.”
Pete and Rebecca Hobgood were a day away from their fourth adoption when the Pearl River County chancery court was closed by coronavirus. That didn’t phase the Carriere family or the courts. The judge signed the paperwork on time, and the adoption went through as scheduled.
The Hobgoods had planned on having only one child and spoiling that one rotten. Instead, they now have a family of eight and couldn’t be happier. Two of their children are biological, the other four adopted.
“We love this and these kids are our world,” said Pete Hobgood. "And if we don’t do it, you know somebody has to step up and do it. These kids didn’t choose to not have a family. It’s up to us to step up and say we’ll take them in and it’s all worked out.
“We had the room and they needed it and we’re now a family,” added his wife Rebecca.
The family celebrated their latest adoption with a fiesta of take-out Mexican food, but they look forward to a larger celebration with family and friends when it becomes safe to do so.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.