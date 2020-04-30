Betsy Ann Riverboat hopes to soon safely welcome guests once again

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It may not be long until you can embark on a cruise or tour aboard a popular Biloxi tourist attraction.
The Betsy Ann Riverboat has been docked for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the crew is making preparations to safely welcome guests, they hope, in the next few weeks.
For now, the Betsy Ann is getting a facelift. It’s been more than a month since this old fashioned paddle wheel boat last set sail, so deckhands are using the downtime to get some painting and other maintenance work done.
Owner and Captain Michael White is anxious to bring people on board to see the improvements.
“It’s time to start looking at how we can get back up and running, in smaller numbers and safe numbers, and start to bring some income in and get people out, in the sun, in the breeze and have a good time,” he said.
White is hopeful the governor will give them the green light to operate again by mid-May. Time is ticking, and as it does, White said his business is quickly losing money. He’s lost more than $40,000 in refunds in the past month.
“It’s challenging when you put your heart and soul and your life savings and everything into a business, and you see that dream coming true, and then to have the rug taken from under your feet. It’s a tough pill to swallow,” he said.
All he can do for now is prepare for when the Betsy Ann is able to set sail again.
Cruises and tours will operate at 50% occupancy with only 50 guests allowed on board. They’re removing some tables and benches to allow for social distancing, and White said they’ll be sanitizing surfaces frequently and all staff will wear gloves, and, if required, masks.
White said it’ll be good to return to some sense of normalcy.
“I’d love to have this thing running up and down the coastline and blasting that whistle so people hear us and see that we are alive," he said.
White said he hopes to get the historical ecological tours going right away.
It may take a little longer though to resume dinner cruises depending on when restrictions for restaurants are lifted.
