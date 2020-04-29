Zovio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Zovio Inc (ZVO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The for-profit education company posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.14. A year ago, they were trading at $6.03.
