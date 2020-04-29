Rain chances decrease this afternoon.

After a morning of widespread showers and storms, rain chances will be lower this afternoon. Only a few showers are expected at the most. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. It will stay breezy with southwest winds near 15-20 MPH.
A cold front moving through this evening will bring drier and cooler air. The sky will clear tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. A beautiful afternoon is expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll stay sunny on Friday and through the whole weekend. We’ll gradually warm up into the low to mid 80s through Sunday.
