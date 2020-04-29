Proud mom sends sweet but soggy message to Biloxi High seniors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High seniors picked up their caps and gowns Wednesday for their staggered graduation, and as they left the school, they were greeted with a soggy, but sweet message of love.
Tara Mays had it all planned out - a surprise parade for the seniors as they left campus after picking up caps and gowns. Everything was good to go, except for one thing: the rain.
The downpour may have thinned out the ranks, but it didn't stop Tara from showing her love for the senior class, which includes her son Billy.
"I thought that maybe we could have a little fun and say thank you to the kids, who are very frustrated," Mays said.
This class, like all seniors on the Coast, have watched their graduation year become very strange thanks to COVID-19.
Mays says that’s why she waved to them, waterlogged, with a saturated sign, to show them she and others care and are with them, rain or shine.
"We definitely have to show the kids that we support them," she said.
Even as the rain got heavier, Tara stayed outside. Her mom Pat stayed in the car for horn duty and her husband Bill stayed until he had to go to work.
"This is perfect, they started with Katrina in their school career, and they get to end it with COVID," he said.
The good news for Tara and all the seniors is that Biloxi’s staggered graduation will be held indoors next month.
Biloxi High will break up its graduation ceremony into smaller groups, allowing 40 families at a time to spread out and watch their senior receive a diploma.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.