Pass Christian food pantry welcomes donations to help fight hunger during pandemic

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - With millions of people out of work, food pantries are having to kick it into high gear to help people in need. In Pass Christian, one food bank is receiving some generous donations to help keep its doors open.
As donations dwindle and the number of people in need grows, it has become harder for the Christian Concern Ministries Food Pantry to keep its shelves stocked.
“With everything being shut down, donations is low. We’re not getting much donations,” said director Joseph Piernas.
Piernas said the pandemic also canceled many food drives held during the Lenten season that typically brought in enough donations to help the pantry out through the summer.
It’s why Wednesday’s $500 donation from Peoples Bank— as part of its 10 Days of Giving Campaign— was much appreciated.
It’ll be a big help. The pantry is opening its doors for the first time after closing for three weeks due to safety concerns, and Piernas expects things will be busy.
They typically feed around 500 people, but that number could easily grow as the pandemic continues.
“People not working. People have no income. This is important to help them sustain their family, be able to feed their family, so we want to be able to do what we can to help them along the way," said Piernas.
Those like Harriet Charles also came by Wednesday to donate. She hopes others will also help out those in need.
“It’s humanity. It’s people from our own community. I live here. So if one person is suffering, we’re all suffering," said Charles.
Christian Concern Ministries Food Pantry is dedicated to helping fight hunger during these uncertain times; however, it’s only possible if the community lends a hand.
“We could not survive without the community, and the churches and the individual people that help us on a daily basis," said Piernas.
The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 am to noon. It’s located at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church.
