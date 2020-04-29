Parents of Coast man diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New York is at the epicenter of the nation’s fight against the coronavirus with over 200,000 confirmed cases. For one Coast couple, the fight in New York is close to home.
Edward Bird’s parents are in New York City, the epicenter of COVID-19. The elderly couple are now fighting to stay alive after being diagnosed with the virus and are showing some surprising symptoms.
Bird last saw his parents, Edward Senior and Virginia, during a visit to New York City in November.
"We were in New York for (Edward Senior’s) 80th birthday in November. So, it's been about 5 to 6 months since we saw them last and the pictures from then and the pictures that they just took of my mom and dad are totally different. I mean they have both lost weight. They both look run down. They both look like they've had a hard time."
The elderly couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.
“My sister ended up flying down to New York and got there Sunday to see how she could help, and she was devastated because my parents didn't look like my parents,” said Bird. “They've lost so much weight, they look like they've been thru a war zone. My dad's got COPD, my mother is diabetic and of course, now they got COVID-19."
So far, four people living in their Bronx apartment complex have passed from the virus.
"The reason we became a little concerned was because one of her neighbors right across the hall - they live in an apartment building for seniors in the Bronx - he would always get them coffee and everything because he was younger. He was only 62 and he passed away from the virus the week before,” said Bird’s wife Carmen. "She finally broke down and told me Leroy, her friend next door that we've known for years… since they've been there, he passed away from the virus. He got sick and didn't come back."
According to the family, Virginia had some unusual symptoms before her diagnosis.
“One of the symptoms that Virginia had, which I have never heard anyone talk about it, seniors they get a little delirious and they’re not talking right and they’re not making sense,” said Carmen Bird. “You know, just doing crazy things that are out of the normal.” "For instance, when her girlfriend went over there to check on them, she refused to open the door, something she has never done. And she was yelling at her and telling her to get away and not to come back. And it was just nothing like her at all.”
For Edward Junior, being this far from his parents and unable to help is extremely difficult.
“The last thing I thought is that I would be here today,” he said. “Make contact with your loved ones because you never know what the next day is going to bring. The last thing I thought is that I would be here today.”
Edward Junior has a comprised immune system himself and is unable to travel to New York, but he plans to bring his parents to the coast once they have completed their quarantine period and are safe to travel.
