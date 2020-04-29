Over 6,500 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide but only 12 new cases on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported Wednesday for South Mississippi.
On April 29, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 6,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 227 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 679 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 12 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Tuesday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 250 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 28, according to MSDH. Of those, 36 were South Mississippi residents. For the six coastal counties, that number increased by three deaths Tuesday. All three deaths are reported in Pearl River County.
Of the nearly 6,600 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 255 cases of COVID-19, dropping it to the county with the fifth highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 450 cases, Lauderdale County has 334 cases, Scott County has 296, and Desoto County is reporting 277 cases
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of Tuesday, only 19.5% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized.
The number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections of the virus rose to 430 on Tuesday, up only one case from the day before. Of those, 69 patients are on ventilators and 151 are in ICU, which are also reduced numbers compared to the day before.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 52% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33% of the patients are white. A total of 58% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older.
There are 752 patients diagnosed with the virus who are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state, with 78 of those patients located in South Mississippi. Nine coast patients have died from coronavirus while in a long-term care facility in South Mississippi. The names of the long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
The number of recovery rates has not been released by the health department.
As of April 28, a total of 66,094 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 12,335 tests, of which 1,462 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.