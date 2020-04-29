NWS: EF-2 tornado moved through Jones Co. last week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last Thursday morning, April 23, an EF-2 tornado moved across northern Jones County. The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed the tornado after a lengthy survey. The maximum wind speed is estimated at 112 mph, and the tornado was on the ground for almost 17 miles.
This was another very wide tornado for South Mississippi. At its widest, the tornado stretched nearly 1.5 miles. The tornado developed northeast of Soso, just east of the Amy Community. The tornado briefly tracked over areas recently devastated by tornadoes on Easter. The National Weather Service noted that this made it difficult to identify new damage in some areas. The tornado scattered to numerous trees, snapped and uprooted others. At this time the tornado was causing EF-0 and EF-1 damage.
As the tornado moved east across northern Jones Jounty toward Sandersville, the tornado strengthened and produced a short burst of EF-2 level damage along Lake Como Road where the southern half of a chicken house was completely destroyed. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted in the area. There was also some structural damage caused by trees falling on houses.
The most widespread damage extended from Shady Grove to Sharon. This was mostly EF-0 and EF-1 damage, but it was extensive. The National Weather Service noted that swaths of trees were mowed down, snapped and uprooted. Downed power lines blocked several roads. Several homes were damaged or destroyed by falling trees.
The tornado moved through Sandersville, where more trees were snapped and uprooted. The storm continued to move through heavily wooded areas north and east of Sandersville causing damage along the Jasper County line and near the Wayne County line.
