2 additional teens charged following fatal shooting in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - An additional two minors have been charged with accessory after the fact, following a shooting on Monday that left an 18-year-old dead.
Marcello English was found lying in the road on Monday in St. Martin, while Derrick Craft, 18, was transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile. Authorities said Craft was in critical condition when he was taken to the medical facility.
“Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an altercation," Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Among the most recent teenagers involved were a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, who each had their bonds set at $25,000.
A 16-year-old, as well as 19-year-old Christian Kennedy, were each charged with aggravated assault. In addition to Kennedy’s aggravated assault charge, he is also charged with directing a minor to commit a felony and for tampering with physical evidence.
The recent press release sent by the Jackson County’s Sheriff Department said that they are “actively working with the District Attorney’s Office to prepare this case for the grand jury to review.”
