4 Meridian police officers indicted for theft, embezzlement
By Jacob Gallant | April 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:45 PM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Meridian police officers were indicted on federal charges, United State Attorney Mike Hurst announced Wednesday.

  • Captain James Arrington, 62, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement totaling over $22,000 in losses
  • Sergeant Dareall Thompson, 41, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement totaling over $14,000 in losses
  • Officer Tenesia Evans, 37, was indicted with one count of theft and embezzlement of over $13,000
  • Former officer Erica Harmon, 51, was indicted with one count of theft and embezzlement of more than $5,000

The alleged crimes all occurred between January 2016 and December 2019. All four were arraigned and released on bond.

Each faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

