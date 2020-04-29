Long Beach announces citywide curfew will be lifted

By WLOX Staff | April 29, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 2:29 PM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Long Beach will no longer be instituting a curfew starting Thursday at 5 p.m., according to their latest executive order.

The order said that they do not want residents leaving their house unless for essential needs; however, the curfew, which lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will no longer be enforced in a day from now.

The safer-at-home order went into effect on Monday and still holds true for residents.

To find out more about the safer-at-home order, see the picture below.

