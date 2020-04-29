Harrison County Tax Collector’s office slammed since reopening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been crunch time for Harrison County Tax Collector Sharon Nash and her staff.
Her office, which was closed down for a month because of COVID-19 concerns, has been re-open since April 13, and it hasn’t slowed down yet.
Lines stretch down hallways or to the outside when it’s not raining.
But Nash said she was prepared after the long shutdown.
“Once we opened, we had a lot of back up mail, a lot of back up work, so we did expect to be busy but we’ve been utilizing everybody to get the mail out, the titles out on a timely manner,” she said.
And she added that a good history of teamwork is paying off.
“We’ve always worked good under stress,” Nash said. “We’ve always been a fast-paced operation in here... It’s really no different than a busy day at the end of the month for us.”
Security from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has helped keep the lines moving and the customers happy and safe.
“All the customers have been extremely happy, glad we’re open,” Nah said. “They don’t care about the line. I haven’t heard anything negative from the customers in line at all. They’ve all be so happy to get their decals, their stickers and their property taxes paid.”
Nash said the online process has been shut down to transfer David LaRosa's account to her account, but it should be operational any day.
Customer Teresa McBride is anxious to finally get her business done.
“I’ve driven around with two different cars, none of them have license plates on them,” she said. “So, I’ve been just a little bit concerned about getting pulled over. I understand that they’re going to be a little more lenient, but it makes me feel very insecure driving around without a license plate.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.