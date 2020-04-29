Hair salons ready to reopen as soon as they get the green light

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With a two week extension of shelter in place orders, being replaced with the Safer At Home order, Gov. Tate Reeves mentioned this week that close contact businesses like hair salons are still unsafe to open.
While disappointing, that information isn’t stopping stylists from preparing to re-open their doors as they are given the green light to do so.
Ann Marie Sukmann-Walley, the owner of Antonian Salon in Gulfport, has been stocking up on supplies that will help keep her staff and clients safe once they can reopen.
“I have a couple things in preparations, sanitizer, disinfectant,” she said.
Salons are already very clean places, in general, explained the business owner.
“We wipe down the chairs every single time a client gets up and disinfect it," said Sukmann-Walley. "We had to get a certification to have the highest standards of sanitation. I am not sure a lot of people know this but we have very strict sanitation all the time the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology comes in and inspects us.”
In the meantime, Sukmann-Walley has some idea of what it will likely be like once salons are giving the go-ahead.
“Everybody will have to wear masks,” she said. “We are asking everyone to wear gloves just to ensure the safety of our clients and our staff and maintain the professionalism of our salon.”
In the meantime, Sukmann-Walley said the business’ phones keep ringing with people eager to get their hair done.
“Everyday, they are calling, e-mailing, texting, 10 to 15 clients a day," she said. “You know, we are a source of happiness for a lot of people and, going through this time, it is very depressing. We have been closed for almost seven weeks now. We were one of the first salons to close to ensure the safety of our clients and my staff but everybody is ready and I do believe we can open with very strict sanitation standards that will be healthy for everybody. We just hope that in a couple of weeks Gov. Reeves and the mayor will give us the go ahead.”
Last week, Reeves announced his Safer At Home Order, which opened many businesses. The plan, said the governor, is to open thing in phases. Hopefully, salons, gyms, and other close-contact businesses will be able to open soon.
“There’s no doubt there’s a lot of issues surrounding hair salons and barbershops, etc.," said Reeves in his daily press conference on Monday. “We’re looking at the potential of trying to develop guidelines that they can open some time in the future, maybe sooner than the two week period."
The governor’s Safer at Home order is in effect until 8 a.m. May 11. Reeves said he will decide closer to that date whether or not the order needs to be extended additionally.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.