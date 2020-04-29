Gulfport pastor wants better access to dying parishioners during COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was an extraordinary day for Handsboro Baptist Church pastor Joey Bennett.
Two of his parishioners faced death. One was in ICU from a motorcycle accident, and one was having life support removed. He was unable to visit either of them because of the state’s and the hospital’s restrictions to control coronavirus. Bennett thinks there should be an exception.
“We as ministers are being denied our religious liberty to be able to minister and free exercise of religion under these conditions,” Bennett said on Tuesday. “And hospitals should find a way to allow us to get in without just a blanket, ‘no you can’t come in.’”
Both Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and Singing River Health System said their policy allows outside clergy into the hospital in end-of-life situations if they have been medically cleared. Bennett said he contacted the hospital’s security office on Sunday after he couldn’t reach anybody in the clergy office. Bennett said he was told he could not come inside the hospital.
The need to control the spread of coronavirus has led hospitals to eliminate visitors. While there are no specific guidelines for visitation limitations issued by the state, all hospitals across the state and the country have limited visitation.
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where both patients were admitted, has two clergy members, one Catholic, one Lutheran. A Catholic priest serves as clergy at all Coast hospitals, and Biloxi Catholic Diocese Bishop Louis Kihneman said they help outside clergy make connections with patients through Facetime or Skype.
“At this point, I think we really need to try to do our best in a difficult circumstance,” Kihneman said. “My hope is that all the people that need to be ministered to can be ministered to.”
Bennett said it is important for parishioners to have their own clergy present.
“There’s something comforting and healing to have your minister there, or in the case of grief, to be able to help them in the moments when the person dies, and we’re not being allowed to do that,” Bennett said.
“People do fall in love with their pastor; they do want to see their pastor,” Kihneman said. “But folks have been pretty good about being able to have the priest that we have on duty at the hospital be able to minister to them.”
Bennett posed the question to Gov. Tate Reeves on his Facebook page, and WLOX asked the governor during his daily press conference Tuesday.
“So I think we can certainly talk to and work through with the hospitals,” Reeves said. “If it is an absolute scenario where life or death is imminent.”
Reeves also pointed out that religious gatherings such as weddings and funerals were responsible for early spreading of the coronavirus, and he urged caution to limit the spread.
Bennett said he hopes the government and hospitals can find a solution. He suggested training clergy in hospital procedures and screening them for the virus to allow them into hospitals.
“If they can’t solve it this time, perhaps if this happens again, we’ll have a better procedure in place for people to be able to continue to ministry in extraordinarily difficult situations," he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.