Guidelines to reopen Biloxi’s restaurant industry open up for discussion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of the strategy to get the economy in Biloxi up and running, industry leaders and Biloxi mayor Fofo Gilich had a discussion about necessary guidelines to put in place when restaurants reopen.
The closed-door meeting took place Tuesday morning at Biloxi’s City Hall. On the table for discussion was the current state and health of the industry and potential regulations or guidelines that could go into effect when the restaurant industry in Biloxi gets the green light to reopen.
Some of those suggestions were only allowing half of each dining room to operate, or allowing patrons to dine based on the square footage of each individual dining room.
Also discussed was the potential of having dining room staff— bussers, servers, assistant servers, etc.— wearing gloves and masks while they work. And, a strengthened cleaning and sanitizing policy to go into effect that goes above and beyond those policies and procedures that are already in place.
Mickey McElroy, owner of McElroy’s Harbor House in Biloxi and McElroy’s on the Bayou in Ocean Springs offered another suggestion.
“I felt like the outside dining would be a tremendous help for everybody. I have outside dining, Felix does, several of the other restaurants do and we could sort of survive if we could open up the outside dining,” said McElroy.
Regardless of what guidelines stay in place for the reopening, McElroy is confident in the city leadership.
“FoFo has a plan and he’s being guided by Tate Reeves. He’s trying to go by the guidelines, but we don’t know how long we can all last doing this because there’s a lot of folks out there hurting," McElroy said.
Kyle Taranto at Taranto’s Crawfish in Woolmarket said the focus of the meeting was just as much about safety as it was about service.
“You know, he’s really taking some precautions and trying to get the opinions of other restaurants and trying to see what they think about the whole situation and what can we do to make our employees safe and our customers safe,” said Taranto.
With an already limited dining room, Taranto said that some of the regulations that limit dining room space would actually mean that he still wouldn’t be able to open the doors.
“I think we’re gonna stay doing carry-out. Right now, we don’t have a big capacity to do half. So, you know, most of our customers are used to the drive-thru, drive-in. So, right now, I think we’ll just stick to what we’re doing and wait till we can fully open," Taranto said.
The ultimate goal, Taranto said, is certainly to open the dining room because his restaurant is not only known for the great food, but also the service that you get when you dine-in.
