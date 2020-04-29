Former Biloxi restaurant owner worried about family in Italy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Like so many, Biloxi resident Teresa Borelli Olague is at high risk for COVID-19. In her 70s with a heart condition, she’s taking her shelter in place very seriously.
Teresa's worries about the virus started weeks with her family overseas before her own isolation began.
Teresa Borelli Olague grew up in Italy but she made her home on the coast in 1980 shortly after marrying the love of her life, Jerry Olague.
Many of you may remember Teresa's popular Borrelli's Ristorante in Gulfport, which was featured on WLOX numerous times before it closed in 1997. Cooking is something she still loves even in this isolation.
“I stay busy cooking.”
While working and raising a family for 40 years has made the coast her home, a big part of her heart is still in Italy.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I’m worried.”
She’s worried because her six brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews still live in various parts of Italy.
“Each one of my family in Rome, Como, family in Milan, Regimilia...”
When the numbers of COVID cases started escalating in Italy, Teresa was concerned about her loved ones so she created a plan to talk to them every day. With the time difference, that was no small feat.
“I go to sleep at ten o’clock, then set the alarm at 1 a.m. to talk,” she said.
Fortunately, her family has remained safe.
“Healthwise, they're doing okay but it doesn't look like it's going to end over there any time soon.”
Her husband passed away in 2015 and, during this shelter in place, her son Michael is the only person she spends time with now.
As difficult as it is to be so far away from the rest of her family, she's thankful to be in the U.S., where she believes she's safer than she would be in Italy.
“It’s so dangerous there. I’m glad I’m here. I’m safe here with Michael.”
Teresa is looking forward to brighter days and visiting Italy again and when it’s safe, getting back to her volunteer work at the Biloxi Visitor’s Center and Keesler Air Force Base.
