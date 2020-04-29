Day 3: Weather suspends search for dad who saved son from Reservoir water

ROSS BARNETT RESERVOIR, Miss. (WLBT) - The search continued Tuesday at the Ross Barnett Reservoir for 33-year-old Justin Perkins.
The father of four never resurfaced after rescuing a child from the water Sunday.
Weather conditions deteriorated, making the search dangerous for the divers. Because of this, they were forced to suspend the search.
Several teams were on the water in the morning where they performed a grid search in the location Justin Perkins disappeared Sunday.
About 15 boats were used with sonar looking all the way to the bottom of the Reservoir.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife was also there using a drone to search from above.
The wind on the water created whitecaps as the day went on which is why they decided to call off the search for the day.
Mike Word, Rankin EOC Director, said, "We had a 15 boat array out there today about 50-60 yards apart and several hundred feet swaths. We’re doing all we can, we just sincerely appreciate all the great folks who came out here to help us today.”
This is a very difficult task for the divers, with zero visibility in the water.
Search crews believe Perkins should still be in the area where he disappeared. They’ll return there and the search will resume Wednesday morning, weather permitting.
