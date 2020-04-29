CDC provides useful tips in ways you can avoid contact with the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exeprts say healthy habits could help give you a fighting chance against contracting COVID-19.
That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came up with a media tool kit to provide the safety steps needed during this crisis.
Coronavirus is no laughing matter, especially when you are out and about. That’s why the CDC is recommending people protect themselves at places like the gas station.
Before you touch the pump or the buttons, use disinfecting wipes to clean them.
“We don’t stop and think, as I like to say, if you pump gas and you don’t wash your hands or sanitize your hands afterwards, you are just shaking hands with about 200 people," said Dr. Stephen C. Threlkeld.
Dr. Threlkeld is an infectious specialist with Baptist Health System. He says people don’t think about protecting themselves when running errands, especially at gas stations.
“Don’t take any chances, don’t think the virus can survive only three days on one particular substance, so you’re probably okay. Use good hand hygiene,” he said.
Those recommendations are part of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s social media tool kit that’s online. It shows people the do's and don'ts when it comes to protecting yourself and your community from the virus.
“We don’t know all the circumstances right now, so we really need to work together to stay safe,” said Jackson resident, Michael Abrahamovich.
You can find tips online on what to do when picking up takeout, how to properly social distance, and how to make a cloth mask and how to wear one.
“If you just watch people in a grocery store because the masks are a little uncomfortable, they'll be adjusting them constantly and scratching their eyes and nose and that negates probably a good portion of it what it is suppose to do and it actually can cause an infection,” said Threlkeld.
The CDC also gives guidelines about what to do if you feel sick or you think you have COVID-19. The recommendation includes monitoring your symptoms, calling ahead before visiting your doctor, staying home and avoiding close contact with others.
“It’s one of the reasons why this virus is so dangerous, you can’t tell who gave it to you and you can’t even if tell if have given it to someone else, so we have to be aggressive about being careful to do those things to stay safe."
Health officials says always wash your hands with soap and water when you get to their destination.
Also, you can you hand sanitizer with at least 60 precent alcohol.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.